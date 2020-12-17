Roswell wants to put the brakes on street racers

Roswell wants to crack down on street racers. Police said the illegal activity has been ramping up over the past few months and they want to stop it before it gets worse.

"It's almost like an event, people are organizing it, it's published on social media," said Roswell Police Officer Sean Thompson.

Officer Thompson said crowds will form as cars screech through the parking lots.

"You have 20 or 30 people standing around, these cars are doing donuts, laying drag, one small slip-up and you could injure, potentially kill others," said Officer Thompson.

Police said it's a dangerous problem that is growing in the city of Roswell, so they're trying to put the brakes on it. A proposal on a new street racing ordinance went before the city council this week. It would allow police to charge not just the drivers, but anyone who is involved.

"This is more for organizers or people who are participating, may not be driving but who are there and videotaping," said Officer Thompson.

The city council could vote on the ordinance as soon as their next meeting in January.

