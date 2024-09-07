14-year-old arrested for online threats against Roswell middle school

Yet another metro Atlanta student has been arrested for making threats against a school following the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

Roswell police arrested a 14-year-old for online threats made against Elkins Pointe Middle School.

The police department was made aware of the threats posted by an anonymous Instagram account on Friday. Investigators were able to trace the posts back to a home in Roswell.

The 14-year-old who was home told police the threat was just a "joke." Detectives executed a warrant to search the student's home when they found a replica pellet gun that was displayed in the original threat.

The student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and domestic terrorism. He or she has been taken to the metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

Authorities are hoping this serves as a warning throughout the community that threats will not be taken lightly.

"Threatening the safety and security of others is never a 'joke,'" a department spokesperson posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon. "It is a crime, and we will bring every available resource to bear to investigate and charge those responsible."