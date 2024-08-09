Roswell police officer uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver

article

A dramatic early-morning incident on Aug. 4 ended with a wrong-way driver being stopped by a Roswell police officer's heroic actions on GA 400. Around 3 a.m., Roswell E911 began receiving reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of GA 400. Officers quickly responded and located the vehicle just north of the river. Although the driver initially slowed down upon seeing police lights, he soon sped off again, continuing in the wrong direction.

Recognizing the immediate danger to other motorists, Officer Chandler positioned his patrol car directly in the path of the oncoming vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision that disabled both cars. Thanks to Officer Chandler's quick and decisive actions, a potentially catastrophic situation was averted. Both Officer Chandler and the suspect driver were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to investigate the crash and subsequently arrested the driver, identified as 34-year-old Eris Zuniga-Gayatan. He now faces multiple charges, including DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving, driving without a license, and interference with government property.

Officer Chandler’s bravery in this incident exemplifies the dedication and courage of the men and women who work daily to protect and serve the Roswell community.