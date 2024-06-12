Roswell police officer fired over 'inappropriate' comments caught on dashcam

article

One officer with the Roswell Police Department has been let go and another is on leave while authorities investigate what they say are "inappropriate and unprofessional comments" caught on a dashcam.

Officials say the audio, which was shared online, was recorded during a criminal investigation in March 2024.

In the footage, two officers were discussing interacting with children while on duty.

"I'ma start blowing holes in kids," the officer says. "Well, this one dude, like straight up…"

"And not in a *explicative* sexual way?" the other officer says, interrupting the first.

The original video has been removed. Officials with the Roswell Police say, while the video contained factual information, the department's police chief immediately ordered an internal investigation into the comments.

Following the internal probe, one of the officers was let go and the other was placed on administrative leave. Their identities have not been released.

"This type of behavior is not representative nor tolerated in the Roswell Police Department, and the City of Roswell expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," the police department told FOX 5 in a statement.

Officials say the full footage is part of an ongoing investigation with the Fulton County district attorney's office and will not be released to the public.