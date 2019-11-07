Roswell Police: Man shot walking in front of apartment complex

Police in Roswell are investigating after a person was shot early Thursday evening.

Roswell Police said the man was walking along Dogwood Road in front of the Roswell Village Apartments when multiple shooters opened fire on the victim.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition. Police said the victim received wounds to his hands and leg.

Police said the shooters fled the scene. Descriptions of the suspect were not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.