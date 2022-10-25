Roswell police make double arrest in million dollar fraud scheme

article

Roswell police have arrested two suspects in connection to a million dollar rental property scheme, and they said they're looking for more of their victims.

In June, Roswell detectives began looking into a case of rental fraud at a property on the 900 block of Pine Grove Road.

They said they discovered an extensive fraudulent business there that led to the arrests of 57-year-old Earnest Williams and 46-year-old Ericka King.

The two were charged with fraud, forgery and theft.

Police said both Williams and King went by nicknames: "Nesto" for Williams, and "Ericka Hughley" or "Ericka Hughley Rothschild" for King. Officials believe the duo drew victims in with the promise of growing their brands, missions and life goals. Police said they then charged victims for goods and services that were never provided.

So far, detectives and found over a dozen victims with a combined loss of over $1 million. They said they are anticipating even more to come forward.

If you know anything about this case or believe you were victimized by Earnest "Nesto" Williams, or Ericka "Hughley/Rothschild" King, please call Officer Fields at 770-640-4455. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).