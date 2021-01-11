Roswell maps out a month-long culinary adventure 

After a year of unprecedented challenges, restaurant owners around metro Atlanta are hoping to welcome back customers and rebuild business in the new year. And for the next month, restaurants in Roswell will get a boost thanks to a special event promoting the city’s unique and eclectic food scene.

The annual Roswell Restaurant Week has become Roswell Restaurant Weeks in 2021, running from Jan. 11 through Feb. 11. The event is presented by Roswell Inc (the city’s economic and business development organization) and Visit Roswell and is aimed at bringing attention to the city’s culinary options — a mission that’s become even more vital following the devastating effects of the pandemic on the restaurant industry.

So, how does it all work? Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe (fixed price) menus featuring bestsellers and original creations. Most of the restaurants are offering take-out and delivery options for customers, and many have added outdoor seating due to the pandemic, including extra heaters, fire pits, and tenting to make year-round outdoor dining possible.

Of course, we couldn’t let Roswell Restaurant Weeks pass by without spending a little time exploring this year’s offerings. So we spent the morning along Canton Street, sampling the fare at Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse, Ipp’s Pastaria, and Big Oak Tavern.

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning culinary adventure — and click here for more information on this year’s event.

