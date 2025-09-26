Roswell man accused of killing father during apartment dispute

The Brief Tristan Dinall is accused of fatally shooting his father, Gary Clark, after an argument in Roswell. A family member witnessed the shooting, gave police a description, and officers arrested Dinall shortly after. Neighbors said the killing left them fearful, calling the violence in their community deeply unsettling.



A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed his father during a violent argument at a Roswell apartment complex.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Tristan Dinall. He is accused of killing 56-year-old Gary Clark just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rosemont Apartment Homes on Rosemont Parkway.

"Our first responding officers sadly found 56-year-old Gary Clark dead inside that apartment with gunshot wounds," said Officer Tim Lupo with the Roswell Police Department.

Investigators said the dispute began as a heated argument between the father and son but escalated when Dinall pulled out a handgun and shot his father. The exact cause of the argument remains unclear.

"At some point during that argument, Tristan retrieved a handgun and shot Clark," Lupo said.

Police said Dinall drove away after the shooting, but another family member who witnessed the incident gave officers a description of his car. Dinall was arrested a short time later.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the deadly violence has left them shaken.

"It’s scary! Just knowing someone killed someone else where I live," one neighbor said.

"We just don’t feel safe anymore, especially with gun violence going on in the world, we don’t feel safe anymore."

Resident Joe Grondin described the area as usually quiet. "It’s a nice area, pretty good area," he said. "You never know what could happen. It’s pretty, generally safe around here, but yesterday, it wasn’t."

Lupo called the case particularly tragic. "Any act of violence is something that we never want to see, but particularly within the same family unit, it is a tragic situation," he said.

What's next:

Dinall is being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and gun offenses.