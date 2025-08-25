Roswell honors officer killed in line of duty with roadway dedication

The Brief Roswell officials are honoring the life of Officer Jeremy Labonte with a roadway dedication on Monday morning. Labonte was shot and killed in February while responding to reports of a suspicious person at a Roswell shopping center. The man accused of killing the 24-year-old officer remains in custody after pleading not guilty to all charges.



The Roswell Police Department is honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty with a roadway dedication.

Officer Jeremy Labonte was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious person call at a shopping center in Roswell back in February. He was 24 years old.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the night of Feb. 7 at a shopping plaza on Market Boulevard.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Labonte found a man in a parking lot near the ACE Pickleball Club.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said that person almost immediately pulled out a gun and opened fire on Labonte, hitting him multiple times.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Edward Espinoza, was arrested by other officers shortly after the shooting. Investigators say the weapon used in the shooting was a ghost gun.

Edward Espinoza

Espinoza is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In June, he entered a not guilty plea in the case.

Dig deeper:

Labonte began working for the Roswell Police Department on Nov. 1, 2021, as part of the night shift patrol.

At a memorial service less than a week after the deadly shooting, the officer was remembered for his strength, compassion and unwavering love.



Labonte is survived by his devoted wife Alyssa, his parents and his grandparents.

What we know:

Over the weekend, community members honored Labonte sacrifice during a 5K memorial run.

Now the Georgia-400 and Holcomb Bridge Road interchange will be named in his honor.

Monday's ceremony will feature state Sen. John Albers, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson, and Chief of Police James Conrol, as well as members of Labonte's family.

The ceremony will happen at 11 a.m. a the Roswell Public Safety Headquarters on Holcomb Bridge Road.