Man accused of killing Roswell officer to appear in court for possible plea hearing

A man accused of killing a Roswell police officer while he was responding to a suspicious persons call will be back in court on Tuesday for a possible plea hearing.

Edward Espinoza, 23, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Officer Jeremy Labonte.

The backstory:

On the night of Feb. 7, Roswell police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a shopping plaza on Market Boulevard.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers were called out due to a report of a suspicious person. Officer Jeremy Labonte, 24, found a man in a parking lot near the ACE Pickleball Club.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said that person almost immediately pulled out a gun and opened fire on Labonte, hitting him multiple times.

Officer Jeremy Labonte (Credit: Roswell Police Department)

The man, later identified as Espinoza, was arrested by other officers shortly after the shooting. Investigators say the weapon used in the shooting was a ghost gun.

In March, a judge denied a move by Espinoza's attorney to get bond, saying that he posed a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Dig deeper:

Records obtained by FOX 5 revealed that this latest arrest was not Espinoza's first run-in with the Roswell Police Department.

His first encounter with them was in 2021, when he fired a gun recklessly in a public space. He was charged with misdemeanor discharge of firearms on the property of another and took a negotiated guilty plea - receiving a sentence of 12-months probation and community service.

Espinoza was arrested in 2022 for criminal trespassing, taking another negotiated guilty plea. Two years later, he was charged with simple battery, criminal trespass, and public drunkenness. He pleaded not guilty. That case was still pending at the time of the shooting.

What's next:

The hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the Superior Court of Fulton County.