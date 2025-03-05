Probable cause hearing held for man accused of killing Roswell police officer

A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday for Edward Espinoza, the man accused of fatally shooting Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte last month.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Espinoza ambushed Labonte, firing more than a dozen rounds from a ghost gun on Feb. 7 near Ace Pickleball Club.

During the hearing, Espinoza’s attorney argued that he needs mental health treatment the Fulton County Jail cannot provide. The defense requested that he be released with an ankle monitor and placed in a mental health facility instead of remaining in jail.

However, the judge ruled that Espinoza poses a flight risk and a danger to the community, ultimately denying the bond request.

On Wednesday morning, a probable cause hearing was held for Espinoza.

A video of Officer Labonte's encounter with Espinoza was shown in court, accompanied by testimony by an investigator assigned to the case. At the conclusion, the judge ruled that there was enough evidence to bring Espinoza to trial.