Probable cause hearing held for man accused of killing Roswell police officer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  March 5, 2025 10:19am EST
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man accused of killing Roswell police officer denied bond

A judge denied bond for the man accused of killing a Roswell police officer last month. Prosecutors say Edward Espinoza shot Officer Jeremy Labonte more than a dozen times with a ghost gun near Ace Pickleball Club on February 7.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday for Edward Espinoza, the man accused of fatally shooting Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte last month.

RELATED: Roswell police officer killed in line of duty, GBI identifies suspect

What we know:

Prosecutors say Espinoza ambushed Labonte, firing more than a dozen rounds from a ghost gun on Feb. 7 near Ace Pickleball Club.

During the hearing, Espinoza’s attorney argued that he needs mental health treatment the Fulton County Jail cannot provide. The defense requested that he be released with an ankle monitor and placed in a mental health facility instead of remaining in jail.

RELATED: Who is Edward Espinoza? Man accused of killing Roswell police officer

However, the judge ruled that Espinoza poses a flight risk and a danger to the community, ultimately denying the bond request.

On Wednesday morning, a probable cause hearing was held for Espinoza.

A video of Officer Labonte's encounter with Espinoza was shown in court, accompanied by testimony by an investigator assigned to the case. At the conclusion, the judge ruled that there was enough evidence to bring Espinoza to trial. 

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta had a representative at the hearing. 

