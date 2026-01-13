Roswell approves temporary moratorium on new data centers

The Brief Roswell enacts emergency pause on new data center developments City reviewing zoning, land-use, environmental and utility concerns Moratorium will remain in place through April 12



Leaders in Roswell have approved a temporary emergency moratorium on new data centers, pausing future projects while the city reviews its development standards.

What they're saying:

City officials say the pause will allow more time to consider zoning and land-use regulations, including potential rules addressing environmental impacts and the heavy use of utilities associated with data centers.

The temporary moratorium is set to remain in effect for 90 days through April 12.

