DeKalb County delays vote on zoning for data centers

article

The Brief DeKalb zoning commission delays data center vote until Dec. 16 Residents raise concerns about water and energy use County leaders say data centers could support tech and AI growth



The debate over data centers in DeKalb County continues after local leaders postponed a key vote on new regulations Thursday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: DeKalb County discusses data centers at town hall

What we know:

The county’s zoning commission had been expected to vote on proposed updates to rules governing data center development, but members ultimately chose to delay the decision until Dec. 16. The move followed ongoing concerns from residents, who worry that large-scale facilities could strain local water supplies and drive up energy use.

County leaders, however, argue that data centers could play an important role in shaping the region’s future, particularly as demand for computing power and artificial intelligence continues to grow. The proposed regulations aim to address both community concerns and industry needs, though no final plan has been approved.

What's next:

The commission is expected to revisit the issue next month.