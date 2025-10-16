DeKalb County discusses data centers at town hall

The Brief DeKalb leaders, residents discuss impact of data centers at town hall. Concerns raised over energy, water use, and environmental sustainability. Georgia has 160 data centers, with more proposals under consideration.



The debate over the impact of data centers in DeKalb County is intensifying as local leaders, residents, and industry representatives gathered for a town hall meeting in Decatur to discuss the issue.

What we know:

During the meeting, participants raised questions about the growing demand for new data centers and their effects on the community — including concerns about energy consumption, water usage, and how these massive facilities could shape the future of technology and artificial intelligence.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson spoke at the meeting, emphasizing the need for thoughtful planning and transparency as the county weighs economic growth against environmental sustainability.

Georgia currently has about 160, with several proposals under review in DeKalb County.