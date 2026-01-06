Henry County weighs new rules for data centers after public hearing

The Brief Henry County held a hearing on its first-ever data center ordinance to establish strict development standards. Proposed rules include massive 1,000-foot residential setbacks and noise limits comparable to a household refrigerator. The Water Authority’s new "mega user" policy will require high-volume water consumers to pay for their own impact studies.



Henry County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed regulations that could govern data centers.

What they're saying:

Commissioners said the county does not currently have an ordinance on the books specifically regulating data centers.

"There is nothing at the moment, so for those of us that are currently residing here, we may all share the same opinion with no ordinance in place, but that could change as elections change," said Dee Anglyn III, vice chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

During the public hearing, several residents spoke both for and against the proposed ordinance and the possibility of allowing data centers in the county.

"We’re at a unique point where other counties and cities around us have already done data centers," said Kamau As-Salaam, Henry County’s assistant director of planning and zoning. "We’re at an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and take what they’ve done well and incorporate them into our ordinance."

What we know:

The county has proposed the following regulations within the ordinance:

Zoning Limits: Data centers would be restricted to M-1 (light manufacturing) and M-2 (heavy manufacturing) districts and would require a conditional use permit approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Development Agreements: A formal agreement would be required between the owner/developer and Henry County.

Buffers and Setbacks:A minimum 200-foot undisturbed or enhanced landscape buffer around the property.A minimum 500-foot setback from any non-industrial zoning.A minimum 1,000-foot setback from any existing residential building.

Noise Control: Maximum allowed noise levels at a residential property line are 55 dBA (roughly equivalent to a refrigerator) during the day and 45 dBA at night.

Sustainability: Open evaporative cooling systems are prohibited, and developers must preserve at least 30% of the site as open space.

Local perspective:

Simultaneously, the Henry County Water Authority has passed an ordinance identifying any business using more than 100,000 gallons per day as a "mega user." Under this rule, mega users must fund their own feasibility studies, and cities must notify the water authority of any such users. Schools, restaurants and hospitals are exempt from this requirement.

What's next:

County staff said they expect to bring a revised version of the ordinance back for commissioner review in February. Commissioners have not yet set a specific date for a final vote.