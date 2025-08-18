Rosalynn Carter honored with Atlanta mural, Plains ceremony on birthday

The Brief Georgia pays tribute to Rosalynn Carter with mural, wreath ceremony on her 98th birthday First Ladies Day commemoration honors Rosalynn Carter; Jimmy Carter Forever stamp unveiled Atlanta skyline lights up for Rosalynn Carter as USPS announces new stamp for former president



Georgia’s Own Credit Union is paying tribute to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter with a special digital mural lighting up the downtown Atlanta skyline on what would have been her 98th birthday. Created by a local artist, the display features Mrs. Carter in three different phases of her life, celebrating her legacy of service and compassion.

What's next:

Later today, a public wreath-laying ceremony will be held in her hometown of Plains. Organized by the National First Ladies Day Commission, the event will take place at the Carter Gardens in the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park — marking the first official tribute of its kind honoring America’s First Ladies.

Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter, her husband of more than 70 years, is being honored by the U.S. Postal Service with a new Forever stamp featuring an image based on a 1982 oil painting created for his White House portrait. The stamp will be released in Atlanta on Oct. 1, which would have been President Carter’s 101st birthday.

