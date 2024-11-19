Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady remembered one year later

It has been one year since former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96. She had been diagnosed with dementia and entered hospice care shortly before her death.

Her memorial service, held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, was attended by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, along with a distinguished group of family, friends, and notable figures.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ PLAINS, GA - NOVEMBER 29: A guest holds the funeral program before the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia. Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19 at the age of 96, was married to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. In her lifetime she was an activist and writer known to be an advocate for the elderly, affordable housing, mental health, and the protection of monarch butterflies. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

Among those present were President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former First Ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, the state’s U.S. senators, and other VIPs also joined to pay their respects.

The service featured musical tributes from country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, as well as pianist David Osborne.

Rosalynn Carter is remembered for her significant contributions to mental health advocacy, literacy, and improving elder care. She and Jimmy Carter, who celebrated his 100th birthday in October, hold the record as the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. The former president remains in hospice care in their hometown of Plains.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy endures as a champion of public service and a beloved figure in American history. She was the second-longest-lived First Lady, after Bess Truman, who passed away at age 97.