Rooms To Go founder donates $1M to Piedmont Healthcare

The founder of Rooms To Go has donated $1 million to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation's COVID-19 infrastructure fund.

The fund will support early activation of the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The healthcare system is working to have the equipment and furnishings needed to open the first nursing unit in the tower.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have generous donors like Jeff Seaman at this critical time,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Philanthropy Officer Sid Kirschner. “We are working very hard to take care of our patients in the new reality of a world left vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts like Jeff’s to our COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund will literally save lives.”

