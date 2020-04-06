Rooms To Go founder donates $1M to Piedmont Healthcare
ATLANTA - The founder of Rooms To Go has donated $1 million to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation's COVID-19 infrastructure fund.
The fund will support early activation of the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The healthcare system is working to have the equipment and furnishings needed to open the first nursing unit in the tower.
LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19
“We are incredibly fortunate to have generous donors like Jeff Seaman at this critical time,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Philanthropy Officer Sid Kirschner. “We are working very hard to take care of our patients in the new reality of a world left vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts like Jeff’s to our COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund will literally save lives.”
To learn more about Piedmont Healthcare's infrastructure fund, click here.
RESOURCES:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered