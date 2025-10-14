Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center calls out confetti litter near river

article

The Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center is asking for help identifying a group that left behind a large amount of confetti following a weekend celebration at its pavilion.

According to a statement from the center, no attempt was made to clean up after the event, which left pink and blue confetti scattered near the facility — just feet from the Oostanaula River. Officials said the debris poses both an eyesore and an environmental hazard to the river system, which is part of the Upper Coosa River Basin, one of the most biodiverse aquatic ecosystems in the world.

The E.C.O. Center emphasized that litter like confetti can easily be carried into waterways by wind and rain, harming wildlife and water quality. Staff members said they are reviewing surveillance footage and urged the responsible group to return within 24 hours to clean up the mess. If no action is taken, the video will be turned over to local authorities.

In its message, the center asked the public not to post negative comments about the group, but instead to view the situation as a teachable moment. Officials said they hope those involved will take responsibility and help promote environmental awareness and stewardship in Rome and Floyd County.