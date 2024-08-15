Rome bus driver honored for helping football team during crash

A bus driver for Rome City Schools was honored on Tuesday for helping students during a late-night crash after a footage scrimmage.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 along Highway 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road - about 2 miles northwest of Aragon.

Police say a woman driving a Nissan Versa drifted over the line and hit the school bus, which was carrying Rome High players and coaches who were on their way back from a scrimmage against Rockmart.

Residents in the area told FOX 5 that the crash caused the bus to overturn and skid into a power pole. The Nissan ended up going down an embankment.

Officials at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center said 15 patients - three adults and 12 students - were transported to the hospital. All of them have since been treated and released.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the school district honored bus driver Nakita Strickland, saying his quick thinking and "safety-first" mentality helped get everyone off the bus.

"We are all grateful that Mr. Strickland is a part of our team," a spokesperson for the school district wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Rome City Schools)

Strickland got a standing ovation and a certificate for his exemplary service.

Driver charged in Rome High School bus crash

Detectives say they suspected the driver of the Nissan was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.

On Friday morning, they identified the driver as 21-year-old Jeyonna Jariah Underwood of Rome.

Underwood has been charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and DUI endangerment of child under the age of 14.