Rome brothers convicted in separate fentanyl, meth trafficking cases

The Brief Trevion Williams was sentenced to 10 years for trafficking fentanyl after deputies found 200 tablets during a 2020 traffic stop. George Wright Jevard Williams II received a 30-year sentence after officers seized nearly 486 grams of meth and a revolver in 2021. District Attorney Clayton Fuller vowed to pursue drug dealers relentlessly, calling fentanyl and meth "poison" devastating Northwest Georgia communities.



Two brothers from Rome have been convicted in separate bench trials on major drug charges in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Trevion Williams sentenced

What we know:

On Aug. 26, Superior Court Judge Brian House found Trevion Williams, 25, guilty of trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Trevion Williams ( Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office)

The backstory:

The case began with a March 16, 2020, traffic stop on U.S. Highway 27 by Chattooga County Sheriff’s Deputy Wilks, who pulled a vehicle over for defective lights. The deputy reported smelling marijuana when he approached. Williams, a back-seat passenger, admitted he had just been released from prison and should be tagged as a gang member. At the officer’s request, he emptied his pockets, revealing a bag containing 200 fentanyl tablets.

George Wright Jevard Williams II convicted

What we know:

That same day, Judge House also convicted Williams’s brother, George Wright Jevard Williams II, 26, of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first five years to be served in prison.

The backstory:

The charges stemmed from a March 17, 2021, investigation by Summerville Police Officer Jo Stricklin, who reported smelling unburned marijuana coming from a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue. A search uncovered a THC vape cartridge, marijuana remnants, and a black backpack belonging to Williams. Inside the bag, officers found 485.85 grams of methamphetamine, an unloaded Ruger .357 Magnum revolver, a vacuum sealer, sealer bags, and scales. His co-defendant, Jayla Watts, had already been sentenced to 15 years on probation.

District attorney reacts

What they're saying:

Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael E. Harty, with support from witness coordinators Jordan Thomasson and Donna Howell, administrative assistants Annabelle Carter and Cara Parris, and Investigator Daniel Thacker.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the outcomes. "Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans ages 18 to 45, and methamphetamine hollows out entire communities," Fuller said. "These brothers thought they could profit by spreading that poison throughout Northwest Georgia. They were wrong. I will hunt drug dealers with the same relentless obsession that Ahab had for his white whale — because this fight is about saving lives, families, and our community."

Prosecutors said the convictions underscore the commitment of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement to combat the spread of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Northwest Georgia.