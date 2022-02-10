Romance blossoms inside Sandy Springs hotspot The Select

If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer — and we sure hope you are! — you’ve probably seen us gobbling down the delicious French and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine served at The Select Restaurant + Bar. And even though we’ve featured the Sandy Springs restaurant a few times since it opened in 2019, we couldn’t resist scheduling another visit when we heard about the Valentine’s Day transformation inside.

Right now, the bar area inside The Select has become a floral fantasy, with colorful blooms hanging from the ceiling and casting a romantic glow over the space. It’s the kind of setting the restaurant’s owners know is perfect for a date night during the most romantic season of the year — not to mention a perfect backdrop to attract attention on the Instagram feed. Then again, whimsy is in the DNA of The Select Restaurant + Bar, named as a tribute the famed Le Select brasserie in Paris, known as a hangout to luminaries including Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway.

And speaking of romance … let’s talk about the food for a moment. Dinner entrées include Norwegian salmon (with a pastrami spice rub), roasted chicken (served with baked spaghetti squash), and one of our favorites, the braised short rib. There’s also a lamb burger on the menu, which you might remember being featured on Burgers with Buck last year.

The Select is located at 6405 Bluestone Road, Suite 200, in Sandy Springs — that’s right next to Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. Dinner is served starting at 4 p.m. daily, and brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3: p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a look at the incredible Valentine’s Day makeover inside!

