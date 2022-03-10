Rolling shootout ends in crash in South Fulton; both drivers fled scene

article

Police said shots were exchanged between two vehicles moments before a serious crash along a busy South Fulton roadway on Thursday afternoon.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic for a time along Old National Highway near Woodward Road.

South Fulton police are investigating after a rolling altercation turned into a shootout and crash along Old National Highway on March 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. as the crews were working to clean up the scene. A flatbed tow truck was hauling off one of the vehicles involved. Georgia Power crews were working to restring a power pole which was broken in the crash.

Police said both the vehicle involved in the crash were driving the same direction along Old National. At some point, the rolling altercation turned into gunfire, causing one of the cars to careen into the woods.

The drive of that car was not found.

The other car was not found.

Police are continuing to investigate.

