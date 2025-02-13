Rolling the dice at Acworth’s American Legion Post 304

The Brief Acworth's Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 just wrapped up a renovation project for its bar area. The bar is open daily to both members and the general community. The Post will host a Casino Night fundraiser next Saturday night, with $25 tickets including $2,000 in chips.



Click over to the website for Acworth’s Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304, and you’ll immediately see this phrase: "Serving those who’ve served." And thanks to a recent renovation project, the Post’s bar area is better equipped to do exactly that.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with members of American Legion Post 304, checking out the upgrades to their facility and learning more about their long list of upcoming events — including next Saturday’s Casino Night 2025!

Just for a bit of background, The American Legion was founded in 1919 and is now the nation’s largest veterans' organization, operating with a mission of offering programs, services and advocacy for those who have served in the United States military. Locally, Post 304 provides a gathering place for both its members and the community at large, and supports the community through various programs (including assisting those affected by Hurricane Helene and providing service dogs to veterans with PTSD).

Last month, following a nearly month-long closure, the Post’s bar area was reopened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bar hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Kitchen hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and the menu includes favorites like half-pound burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs.

Oh, and back to that Casino Night — it’s happening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and is the Post’s largest fundraising event of the year. Tickets are $25 each, and include $2000 in casino chips for blackjack, roulette or craps. For more information on the event, click here.

Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is located at 4220 South Main Street in Acworth — click here to visit the Post’s website.