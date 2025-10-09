Wife finally allowed to see DeKalb man shot by police during traffic stop

The Brief Rodney Moore, 64, was shot six times by DeKalb police during a Sep. 24 traffic stop. His wife, Danielle Moore, says she was only allowed to see him more than two weeks later at Grady Memorial Hospital. She questions why police saw her husband as a threat, noting his frail condition and physical disabilities.



More than two weeks after a DeKalb County man was shot six times by police during a traffic stop, his wife says she still has very few answers and, until Thursday, hadn’t even been allowed to see him.

What we know:

Danielle Moore said she finally got to visit her husband, 64-year-old Rodney Moore, at Grady Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

It was the first time she'd seen him since the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near Central Drive and Lancashire Circle on Sep. 24.

According to Rodney’s arrest warrant, he was pulled over after stopping in the middle of the road. Police said he was driving with a suspended license.

The warrant states that the officer saw what appeared to be a gun, and that Rodney confirmed he had one.

It also says Rodney ignored commands to keep his hands on the wheel and kept reaching down — leading the officer to open fire.

What they're saying:

Before she was allowed to see him, she spoke about how hard it’s been not knowing how he’s doing.

"I absolutely pray every single day that Rodney is OK, and that he knows that I'm fighting for him," Danielle Moore said.

Danielle said her husband was shot multiple times, including in the neck and chest.

"I have no indication of whether he can speak. Are they keeping him on life support? I don't know what's going on," she said. "I have not been able to visit. I have not been able to speak to anyone taking care of him."

She added that being able to visit him is about more than just getting answers.

"I don't fully think that Rodney Moore realizes that he's being represented," she said. "I think he's up there laying in that bed with a trach in his throat, thinking nobody's there for him."

Danielle said she still wants a full investigation and questions why her husband was considered a threat, given his physical disabilities.

Late Thursday afternoon, Danielle says she finally got that chance to tell her husband she loves him just days after their 25th wedding anniversary.

"He’s very frail, but I was happy to see him," she told FOX 5 after she left the hospital. "He can smile, he tries to communicate, but he does it by writing."