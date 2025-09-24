GBI on scene of shooting involving police officer in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an active investigation into a shooting involving a police officer in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The investigation is unfolding off Central Drive in the Stone Mountain area, where flashing lights from multiple law enforcement vehicles were visible early Wednesday morning.
A large area has been roped off, and at one point investigators appeared to be focusing on an apartment complex. They now appear to be inspecting a car.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the GBI confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The GBI told a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist that an officer fired his or her weapon.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot and injured or killed. The GBI is normally called in to investigate any shooting involving a police officer.
More information is expected as the situation develops.