GBI on scene of shooting involving police officer in DeKalb County

The Brief GBI investigating shooting involving officer off Central Drive in Stone Mountain Large area roped off near an apartment complex overnight Limited details have been released



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an active investigation into a shooting involving a police officer in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding off Central Drive in the Stone Mountain area, where flashing lights from multiple law enforcement vehicles were visible early Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

A large area has been roped off, and at one point investigators appeared to be focusing on an apartment complex. They now appear to be inspecting a car.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the GBI confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The GBI told a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist that an officer fired his or her weapon.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot and injured or killed. The GBI is normally called in to investigate any shooting involving a police officer.

More information is expected as the situation develops.