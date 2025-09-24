Expand / Collapse search

GBI on scene of shooting involving police officer in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 24, 2025 8:43am EDT
DeKalb County
GBI says that a DeKalb County officer fired his or her gun during an incident overnight. They have been called in to investigate. This is a developing story.

The Brief

    • GBI investigating shooting involving officer off Central Drive in Stone Mountain
    • Large area roped off near an apartment complex overnight
    • Limited details have been released

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an active investigation into a shooting involving a police officer in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding off Central Drive in the Stone Mountain area, where flashing lights from multiple law enforcement vehicles were visible early Wednesday morning. 

A large area has been roped off, and at one point investigators appeared to be focusing on an apartment complex. They now appear to be inspecting a car. 

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the GBI confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The GBI told a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist that an officer fired his or her weapon. 

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot and injured or killed. The GBI is normally called in to investigate any shooting involving a police officer. 

More information is expected as the situation develops.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist responded to the scene. The GBI also provided limited details. The original story has been updated since it was first published. 

