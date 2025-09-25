DeKalb police probe shooting after victim found on Central Drive

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured Thursday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. after a vehicle carrying the victim was stopped in the 4800 block of Central Drive.

Investigators comb over a crime scene located at a gas station parking lot located at1131 N. Hairston Road in Stone Mountain on Sept. 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators later identified a possible second scene at a gas station on 1131 N. Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

What we don't know:

Police continued to search along Central Drive for evidence tied to the shooting.

No details have been released about the victim or potential suspects, and the investigation remains active.