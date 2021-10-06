Expand / Collapse search
Rockdale deputy found with marijuana while on duty arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Shadrika Burney article

Shadrika Burney (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after investigators say she was found carrying marijuana while on duty on Tuesday.

Deputy Shadrika Burney was charged with violation of oath by a public officer, crossing the guard lines while in possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Deputy Burney was placed on administrative leave.

Details surrounding the discovery of the marijuana and her arrest were not immediately available.

It was isn't know how long Burney has been working for the sheriff's office.

