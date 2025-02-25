Rockdale County's most wanted: Jalen Hill arrested on child molestation charges

article

The Brief Jalen Hill, one of Rockdale County's most wanted, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with child molestation related to an incident on New Year’s Eve. Hill was placed on the RCSO’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after a warrant for his arrest was issued.



One of Rockdale County’s most wanted has been captured.

Jalen Hill was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Hill was charged with child molestation.

The charges stem from an incident on New Year’s Eve.

After a warrant for his arrest was secured, the sheriff placed Hill on the RCSO’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

On Tuesday, RCSO’s Crime Interdiction Unit was able to capture Hill without further incident.

He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding Hill's crime has not been released.

Hill’s next court appearance is not immediately known.

It was not clear if he had retained legal representation.