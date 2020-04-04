Rockdale County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett tested positive for the coronavirus, a Sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed.

Levett announced on Wednesday that he was not feeling well and would begin a self-quarantine. During that time he was also tested for COVID-19.

Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public of Health called Levett and confirmed that his test results had come back positive.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Sheriff Levett said:

"Although this was not the news that I was expecting, it just further let me know how seriously we all need to take this epidemic and abide by the orders that have been put in place. I would like to take this time to thank everyone for the calls, texts, and prayers for me and my family as well as my staff. My ultimate goal right now is to continue to make sure that my staff is protected as best as we can protect them and that the county is taken care of."

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Levett will continue to work from home during his illness.

Advertisement

RESOURCES: