Video: 4 teens caught on joyride through Rockdale County in stolen car

Deputies are sharing a cautionary tale for teens who want to break the law: you will be caught.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to its Facebook page on Wednesday showing the arrest of those teenagers on June 14. Deputies say around 12:30 p.m., a vehicle which was reported out of DeKalb County was spotted stolen and was pulled over in the parking lot of the QuikTrip located along Salem Road.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai Elantra tried to back up the sedan out of a parking space, but hit the deputy’s patrol car. The video then shows a deputy with a stun gun in hand approach the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Deputies say the driver’s side window was busted out and glass was still on the floorboard. Investigators say the ignition was popped.

The teens likely learned how to steal the car from viral TikTok videos which describe in detail the vulnerabilities of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Investigators say three were 16 years old and one was 17. All four were taken into custody. All four were from the Stone Mountain area.

Investigators say the car was stolen the previous night from a Stone Mountain area home.

Law enforcement officials are advising Kia and Hyundai owners to buy a steering wheel lock, such as The Club, to help prevent theft.