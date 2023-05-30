TikTok ‘Kia Boys’ still stealing cars despite software update, driver warns

When John Cameron heard about a new software update meant to prevent Kia thefts, he took it right to the dealer.

About a month later, his 2014 Kia Sorrento disappeared from his driveway.

"Disbelief. Absolutely disbelief," Cameron said. "We thought the upgrade would keep it from being stolen."

Apparently, it didn’t. The infamous social media users dubbed the "Kia Boys" exposed how easy it is to steal some Kia vehicles.

The thief broke into his car, ripped open the steering column, and were able to start it. He said the car was locked, and the key was not inside.

Cameron showed FOX 5 the evidence the culprit left behind, including a wire that the thieves used to jam into the ignition.

The Club locks the steering wheel of a Kia vehicle that has been susceptible to being stolen by viral TikTok videos. (FOX 5)

According to a police report, Cobb County Police recovered the car within hours of him reporting it stolen, a few miles from his house, with the help of a license plate reader.

He said, although they didn’t leave it too far, whoever took it managed to drive 200 miles.

A spokesperson for Kia called Cameron’s case a "unique situation," adding that they’re confident the software works.

"Kia is aware of this report, and we are in contact with this customer to learn more about this specific situation and to expedite repairs to their vehicle," said Kia representative James Bell. "We remain confident that the software upgrade we developed works as designed by restricting the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should a potential criminal attempt to steal a locked vehicle without the key, which is a method of theft that has been popularized on social media."

The Club locks the steering wheel of a Kia vehicle that has been susceptible to being stolen by viral TikTok videos. (FOX 5)

Bell said the company has notified about three-million drivers about the issue, and about 320,000 have the fix installed.

In the meantime, Cameron said he’s on the hook for a car rental and he had to go out and buy a steering wheel lock.

"Just because you had the update, doesn’t mean the car’s protected," Cameron warned.

The Kia spokesperson said customers can go to https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD to input their VIN and determine if their vehicle is eligible for the upgrade.