Deputies: 16-year-old Rockdale County runaway teen missing for more than a week

Rockdale County deputies need your help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Officials say at around 6 p.m. on April 3, 16-year-old Amiracle Jackson got into an argument with her stepmother about going on vacation. According to the family, Amiracle had "expressed concern" about not wanting to go on the trip.

A few hours later, when her stepmother went to see her in her bedroom, she was gone.

Police say on April 14, they were contacted by the missing teenager's parents after finding a note saying she was leaving Georgia with an unknown person.

Jackson is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Amiracle Jackson, please call Rockdale County investigators at 770-278-8164.

