Man found dead in front yard of Rockdale County home

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Conyers.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Hurst Road and McDaniel Mill Road at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the front yard of a home.

What we don't know:

Not much else is known about this incident at this time.

The victim's name will not be released until his next of kin have been reached. There has been no word yet of a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office tip line at 770-278-8188. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.