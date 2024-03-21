Rockdale County High School band director arrested for sexual assault

Rockdale County Public Schools has confirmed that the now former band director for Rockdale County High School was recently arrested.

The school district says Jacques Jones is no longer an employee of Rockdale County Public Schools.

They also said that while the specific allegations are not related to RCPS, they expect all employees to conduct themselves to the highest ethical standards both professionally and privately.

According to the RockdaleCitizen.com, Jones is facing several charges involving a male minor, including two counts of sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated child molestation.

He was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Rockdale County Jail on March 12.

