Robot serves guests at Dunwoody restaurant

A restaurant in Dunwoody has a new team member tasked with keeping diners safe and satisfied.

Tastee Spoon is using a robotic server, Irie Milly, to deliver orders to dine-in patrons and keep them six feet apart.

Owner Raymone Williams explains the name is inspired by a Caribbean term that means "calm" or "cool." Milly is Williams' mother's name.

The robot is programmed to move around the restaurant by using the ceiling as a "map."

Irie Millie can serve up to 12 plates at a time to customers at Tastee Spoon in Dunwoody. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Irie Milly can serve up to 12 plates at a time.

The robot server stays charged for 14 hours.

Williams said the robot hasn't replaced jobs at the restaurant, just "enhanced" the job of service staff.

"It's a great addition to our environment here," Williams said in a December Facebook video.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE