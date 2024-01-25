Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:50 AM EST until SAT 2:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:20 AM EST until THU 11:16 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from THU 3:51 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Robitussin cough syrup recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Recalls
Fox TV Stations
Robitussin.jpg article

The recalled Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult products are pictured in provided images. (Credit: Haleon/FDA)

Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide has been recalled due to microbial contamination, which could lead to deadly infections for immunocompromised people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Robitussin manufacturer, Haleon, announced the voluntary recall in a Jan. 24 notice posted on the FDA’s website. It impacts eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, the notice said.

Haleon said it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

RELATED: Charcuterie meat recall: Salmonella infections have doubled; advisory issued

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups used for the temporary relief of symptoms that come with a cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies.

Haleon said it was notifying its distributors and customers directly and providing them with instructions for the return of all recalled products. 

Consumers that have purchased the recalled cough syrup "should stop consumption immediately," the notice stated. 

Any adverse reactions or quality problems from the recalled Robitussin product can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or fax.

Robitussin cough syrup recall: How to tell if your medicine is impacted

57d9d1ae-Robitussin.jpg

The recall includes six lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult, sold in 4-ounce and 8-ounce bottles, and two lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Adult, sold in an 8-ounce bottle. 

  • One lot of 4-ounce, daytime cough syrup, T10810, expires on Oct. 31, 2025.
  • Four lots of 8-ounce daytime cough syrups, including T08730, T08731, T08732, and T08733, expire on May 31, 2025. Another with lot number T10808 expires on Sept. 30, 2025.
  • The two lots of nighttime cough syrup recalled, T08740 and T08742, expire on June 30, 2026.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.