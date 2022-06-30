Police searching for 'critically missing' 73-year-old Georgia man with Alzheimer's

article

Police in Columbus, Georgia are hoping someone can help them find a critically missing 73-year-old man whose family is concerned for his safety.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 73-year-old Robert Whitehead.

Officials say Whitehead went missing from the 2500 block of Riverside Drive on Monday and hasn't been seen since. He's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and has been known to wander.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with weight of 146 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

While investigators don't know what Whitehead was wearing when he disappeared, they believe may be wearing an Atlanta Falcons hat and black and white shoes.

If you know anything that could help with the search, call 911.