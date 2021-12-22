Robbie Roper: Roswell High School quarterback's sudden death shocks nation

The death of beloved Roswell High School student and quarterback Robbie Roper shocked people close to his metro Atlanta home and across the country.

Roper died after complications from surgery, his family has confirmed. He was 18 years old.

The football community in Georgia and across the country mourned the young man's death.

ROSWELL HIGH SCHOOL QUARTERBACK ROBBIE ROPER DIES FROM COMPLICATIONS WITH SURGERY, FAMILY SAYS

Gov. Brian Kemp posted his condolences on Twitter account writing:

"Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying the Lord’s peace that passes all understanding over the Roper family, Robbie’s coaches and teammates, the Roswell High School community, and all who knew and loved him."

ROPER'S COACH REMEMBERS HIS AS ‘EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO SEE AS A STUDENT-ATHLETE’

Roper's sister is a softball player at the University of Mississippi.

Breanna Roper was one of several people who changed their profile pictures on social media on Wednesday:

Fulton County Schools' athletic director recalled the athlete's competitive spirit:

Roswell's second-year head coach Chris Prewett summed up the feelings of the Roswell football family:

Roswell High School principal Dr. Robert Shaw remembers him as a leader:

The Atlanta Falcons, who have been showing their support for local high school football programs all year through High 5 Sports, posted a poignant memoriam:

The news made a mark on high school football programs around Georgia and college programs across the country:

