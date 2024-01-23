Robbery on Cobb Parkway ends in crash with school bus

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Cobb County Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Cobb Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

A man told FOX 5 that he and his friends went to look at a car that they found on Facebook Marketplace. They agreed to purchase the car and went to get the money. When they came back, the seller appeared to be preparing the bill of sale. When they went to give the man the money for the car, he snatched it out of their hands, hopped into the car, and took off.

The victim and his friends began following the car while calling the police. The victim said the man was driving recklessly as he attempted to get away from them.

The police showed up fairly quickly, according to the victim, and began chasing the car.

The car eventually crashed into a school bus near Cobb Parkway SE and Franklin Drive SE.

There were children on the bus at the time. It does not appear that any of the children were injured.

Police have not released any information other than the fact that they are investigating a robbery. It is not known if the man was arrested.

