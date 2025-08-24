Road rage shooting injures 25-year-old woman in northwest Atlanta

The Brief The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. When officers arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.



Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured a woman in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was related to road rage, but they did not provide evidence to support that.

What's next:

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating, and there is no word on any suspects.