Shooting inside Riverdale Walmart prompts massive police response, 1 injured

A man was injured after a shooting inside the Walmart in Riverdale. The shooting injured one man and prompted a massive police response.

The store is located 7050 Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale. Police said two men got into an argument in the meat department. At some point, investigators said one of men shot the other.

The injured man was rushed to an area hospital.

Police said the shooter then ran from the scene.

FOX 5 viewers have described a chaotic scene following the shooting.

An off-duty Riverdale police officer working security called the shooting into dispatchers leading to a massive and prompt response from multiple jurisdictions.

Law enforcement officers from Riverdale, Clayton County Jonesboro, South Fulton, the ATF, the US Marshalls, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted in clearing the store.

Investigators then spent the evening reviewing surveillance video and combing over the scene for evidence.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

