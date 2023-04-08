Riverdale teen in critical condition after South Fulton officer-involved shooting

A 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a South Fulton police officer Friday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was asked to look into the incident.

Officials were called to the Burdett Place subdivision on Burdett Road that night to investigate a "suspicious person". When they arrived to the scene, officers say they made contact with a teen and claim he was holding a gun under his shirt. They officers say they commanded him to show them both hands.

At some point, one of the officers shot him.

The officers say while the teen was taken to the hospital, they recovered a handgun from the scene.

That teen was later identified as Jordan Buckner of Riverdale. He is currently in critical condition.

The South Fulton Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Once the GBI is finished, their findings will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.