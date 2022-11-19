Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting

Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon.

36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court.

Taylor is facing charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said they would not be releasing their name until next-of-kin is notified first.

If you have any additional information about this case, please contact police at 678-610-4781.

This story is breaking.