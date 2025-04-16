Riverdale Police release dramatic video of suspect DUI driver

The Brief Riverdale Police released a video to caution against drunk driving, showing a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver. The suspect collided with multiple vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road, posing a significant danger. A Riverdale officer's decisive action prevented a serious crash by intercepting the suspect's vehicle head-on.



The Riverdale Police Department released a video this week which officers hope will serve as a cautionary tale to everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel while drunk.

The video shows officers pursuing a suspected drunk driver after striking a bystander’s vehicle.

What we know:

Riverdale Police responded to a call of an unresponsive driver at the intersection of State Route 85 and State Route 138.

Officers determined that the driver had already collided with multiple civilian vehicles before fleeing the scene and entering the city limits.

According to investigators, the suspect continued to drive on the wrong side of SR-85, heading directly into oncoming traffic.

The chase came to an end when a Riverdale police officer positioned his patrol car to intercept the suspect head-on.

Police said the suspect stopped just in time, and officers quickly boxed in the vehicle to prevent further danger.

Authorities credited the officer’s decisive action with avoiding a serious crash.

A video of the incident was released by the department.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released.