Riverdale police manhunt: Man wanted for shooting pregnant woman

The Brief A Riverdale police manhunt is underway after a man allegedly shot a pregnant woman over the weekend. Authorities identified the suspect as Jerrell Clark, who opened fire during a physical dispute inside a home. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, and her unborn child shows no signs of fetal distress.



Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend inside a Riverdale apartment complex during a physical dispute last Saturday morning.

Riverdale police manhunt

What we know:

A massive search continues for Jerrell Clark after gunfire erupted at the Brooks Crossings Apartments. Riverdale Police Chief Randall Norman said a verbal fight between Clark and his long-term girlfriend turned physical before Clark pulled a gun from a closet.

Clark, who is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 150 pounds, is accused of shooting the woman in the neck and shoulder. During the altercation, the woman's teenage son pulled another gun and exchanged shots with Clark to defend his mother.

Clark managed to slip away from the scene following the shootout. The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital, and officials reported there are no signs of fetal distress.

Details hidden by investigators

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed where Clark went after escaping the apartment complex or if he has access to more weapons. Investigators have also not released the identity of the pregnant woman or her teenage son.

Help for domestic violence

What you can do:

Chief Norman urged anyone who sees Clark not to approach him but to contact authorities immediately. Norman also emphasized the importance of intervening in domestic violence situations, asking the community to help provide avenues of safety for victims.