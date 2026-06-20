Pregnant woman shot in Riverdale; man faces 4 criminal charges

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The Brief Riverdale police are hunting for a man after a pregnant woman was shot during a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Investigators identified the suspect as Jerell Clark, warning the public that he is armed and dangerous. Court records show Clark faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery against a pregnant female.



A pregnant woman is recovering in stable condition after she was shot inside a home Saturday morning, triggering a massive tactical response and an active police manhunt for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Riverdale police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers rushed to the Brooks Crossing apartment homes in the 8000 block of Taylor Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports that someone had been shot. According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers discovered that a pregnant woman was shot during a domestic dispute inside a home. Emergency crews quickly rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police immediately blocked off the area and moved nearby neighbors out of their homes as a safety precaution. Because investigators believed a shooter might be barricaded inside, tactical teams deployed to the scene and officers forced their way into the home. Specialized units used drone technology to clear the interior, finding that the suspect had already run away.

The police department identified the suspect as Jerell Clark and is actively seeking search and arrest warrants. Official records describe Clark as a man who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs roughly 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and was born in 1986.

Active arrest warrants issued

By the numbers:

Court records show that authorities have filed 4 specific charges against Clark in connection with the shooting. The pending warrants filed on Saturday include 1 count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1 count of battery against a pregnant female, 1 count of reckless conduct, and 1 count of cruelty to children for allowing a child to witness a misdemeanor.

Suspect search on Taylor Road

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between Clark and the pregnant woman. It also remains unclear what specific type of firearm was used during the domestic dispute, or how many children were inside the home when the shooting took place.

Public safety emergency measures

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where to find Jerell Clark should immediately contact the Riverdale Police Department or dial 911. Officials strongly advise community members not to approach the suspect under any circumstances.