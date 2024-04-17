Woman missing from Riverdale psychiatric hospital may be in danger, police say

article

Clayton County police are searching for a woman who went missing from a psychiatric hospital in Riverdale. They say she may still be wearing her paper scrubs.

Adrianna Mwaura was last seen at Riverwoods Behvioral Health System on Medical Center Drive at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman, who's 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, is believed to be a danger to herself. The staff at the center says she is a "1013 patient," which means she is at risk of harming herself or others. They had not diagnosed her.

Mwaura has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550 EXT 8.