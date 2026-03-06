Rising Son in Avondale Estates forced to close this month, owner says

article

The Brief Chef Hudson Rouse’s Rising Son restaurant will close at the end of March. Lease negotiations with the landlord led to the decision, Rouse said. Some menu items will move to Rouse’s new East Lake restaurant, Babygirl.



Rising Son, the popular Southern breakfast and lunch restaurant from Atlanta chef Hudson Rouse, will close at the end of March after a decade in business.

The Avondale Estates restaurant built a following over the past 10 years for its Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch menu.

What they're saying:

Rouse told Rough Draft Atlanta that the decision to close was largely tied to challenges negotiating a new lease.

"When the landlord was unwilling to negotiate terms for the next five years, it became clear we couldn’t continue sustainably," Rouse said. "I hate to see it go, but it was an honest concept that we stood behind."

Some of Rising Son’s menu items will reportedly live on at Rouse’s upcoming restaurant, Babygirl, which is expected to open in East Lake in April, according to a social media post.

Rouse’s other Atlanta restaurants — Pure Quill Superette and Whoopsie’s — will remain open. Whoopsie’s recently received a Bib Gourmand distinction in the Atlanta Michelin Guide, recognizing restaurants that offer high-quality food at good value.

Dig deeper:

Multiple restaurant closures have been announced in the metro Atlanta area over the last few months.

A longtime downtown Atlanta restaurant and nightlife spot, Suite Food Lounge, announced its closure in early February.

In late December, Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt in downtown Atlanta told FOX 5 Atlanta that their landlord was planning on selling the building because the cost of business had soared.

Other recent closures announced include Agave, Eats on Ponce, Dantanna's in Buckhead, and Alma Cocina's Buckhead location.

RELATED STORY: Atlanta says goodbye to several iconic restaurants faced with soaring costs

In January, Torchy Taco's announced that it would be closing its location in West Midtown Atlanta. The company reportedly said that the closure is part of a broader evaluation of their restaurant portfolio and aligns with its long-term business plans.