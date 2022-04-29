Rise in high-rise crime in Atlanta

The correlation between an Atlanta zip code and safety is not as strong as it used to be.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said his officers are being called to luxury high-rise residences where gunplay has broken out.

And some of the same elements are involved as the violence in the streets -- an argument quickly erupts into a potentially deadly response.

A security executive, Chris Rich, of Hawque Protection, hires off duty cops to patrol some the buildings.

"We have seen gunfights break out," said Rich, "and we have to deescalate the situation".

How did it happen?

Rich said individuals who may be of questionable character have the money to live in the luxury complexes.

Their weapons are not forbidden "because it is their home".

"You have no idea who may be living next to your," said Rich.

Rich said owners ultimately have to make a decision to clean out problem tenants and potentially forego some of their highest paying tenants.